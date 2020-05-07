OTTAWA -- Cloudy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the excitement as the famed Snowbirds flew over Ottawa-Gatineau.

As part of “Operation Inspiration,” the Snowbirds have been flying over cities to salute Canadians for doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Snowbirds flew across Ottawa, delighting onlookers on the ground before landing in Gatineau.

On Friday, the Snowbirds will depart Gatineau at 10:30 a.m., and fly over Perth, Smiths Falls, Brockville and Kingston before landing at CFB Trenton.

Follow the Canadian Snowbirds on social media for updates on the route.