Snowbirds fly over Ottawa, scheduled to visit Belleville and Kingston on Friday
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 6:47AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 5:30PM EDT
The Snowbirds fly over Cornwall as part of Operation Inspiration (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sarah Hunter
OTTAWA -- Cloudy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the excitement as the famed Snowbirds flew over Ottawa-Gatineau.
As part of “Operation Inspiration,” the Snowbirds have been flying over cities to salute Canadians for doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.
At approximately 5 p.m., the Snowbirds flew across Ottawa, delighting onlookers on the ground before landing in Gatineau.
On Friday, the Snowbirds will depart Gatineau at 10:30 a.m., and fly over Perth, Smiths Falls, Brockville and Kingston before landing at CFB Trenton.
Follow the Canadian Snowbirds on social media for updates on the route.