OTTAWA -- Cloudy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the excitement as the famed Snowbirds flew over Ottawa-Gatineau.

As part of “Operation Inspiration,” the Snowbirds have been flying over cities to salute Canadians for doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Snowbirds flew across Ottawa, delighting onlookers on the ground before landing in Gatineau.

Gah! Just as I was bringing all the toys in, the @CFSnowbirds went right OVER OUR HOUSE! I didn’t think we’d see them! Scrambled for the phone! ❤️���� pic.twitter.com/qxyjUNlHg2 — Angie Poirier (@AngiePoirier) May 7, 2020

I saw them from my apartment. Thank you #snowbirds pic.twitter.com/2oDa1uDXgA — Nicole Steele (@Nikki_Coco_Cole) May 7, 2020

On Friday, the Snowbirds will depart Gatineau at 10:30 a.m., and fly over Perth, Smiths Falls, Brockville and Kingston before landing at CFB Trenton.

Follow the Canadian Snowbirds on social media for updates on the route.