Snow to give way to cloudy afternoon in Ottawa

Things are expected to clear in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon after a snowy morning.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast called for periods of light snow ending around noon, although it continued to lightly fall into the early afternoon. It's expected to be cloudy the rest fo the day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

A freezing rain warning was in effect for Ottawa early Thursday morning but ended around 7:30 a.m.

Thursday’s forecast high is 2 C. Temperatures will fall to -11 C overnight.

A significant snowfall is set to begin in the capital Friday night.

It will be a sunny start to the day on Friday with a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 in the morning.

Clouds will roll in Friday afternoon and the snow will begin in the evening and continue into Saturday.

The forecast is calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow in Ottawa by the time the snow ends on Saturday. Saturday’s forecast high will be -1 C.