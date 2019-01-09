

Some light snow on Wednesday and winds gusting up to 50 km/h will bring in some much colder weather on Thursday.

Environment Canada says the Ottawa region will be under cloudy skies with about 2 cm of snow through the day with a high of -1C, windchill feeling more like -8 degrees. Wednesday night, expect blowing snow with periods of snowfall, another accumulation between 2 - 4 cm and that's when the thermometer drops to -15C.

Some flurries are expected on Thursday, amounting to about 2 cm and the wind continues, gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will fall to -11C with a windchill of -14 degrees in the morning, and the windchill will drop even lower to -21C in the afternoon. Overnight, a bitter -19C.

Friday and the weekend has sunny skies in the forecast and the temperatures remain cold, averaging -13C highs and around -20C for overnight temperatures.

On the positive side, this might allow the NCC to open one of Ottawa's most favourite winter activities - skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway!