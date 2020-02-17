OTTAWA -- After a beautiful Family Day long weekend, a record breaking snowstorm could bury the national capital region on Tuesday.

And the latest winter storm will have commuters and motorists keeping an eye on the forecast and City of Ottawa parking alerts at the start of the shortened work week.

The forecast calls for 10 cm of snow to fall on Ottawa, which would set a record for greatest snowfall on Feb. 18 in Ottawa history. The record for greatest snowfall on Feb. 18 is 9.1 cm set in 1956.

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls – Lanark – Sharbot Lake and Renfrew – Pembroke and Barry’s Bay.

Environment Canada says “a low pressure system will emerge from Texas and track towards the Great Lakes today. The system will bring an area of snow with it, arriving tonight east of Georgian Bay. The snow will arrive Tuesday morning near and east of the National Capital region.”

Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected in most areas, but up to 15 cm of snow is possible in the Ottawa Valley.

The weather statement adds “there is some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low, which will affect how much snow falls at a particular location.”

With more than 7 cm of snow in the forecast, the City of Ottawa may declare a “Winter Weather Parking Ban.” On Feb. 7, the city issued a daytime parking ban during a snowstorm that dumped 18.7 cm of snow on Ottawa, meaning vehicles were prohibited from parking on city streets.

By-law officers issued just over 3,400 tickets for vehicles parked on the streets during the new daytime winter parking ban.

CTV News Ottawa has asked the city if a parking ban will be issued on Tuesday. The city’s media relations department was looking into the request for information

You can sign up for City of Ottawa Winter Parking e-Alerts on the City of Ottawa’s website.