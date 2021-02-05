KINGSTSON -- Environment Canada is warning Friday evening could bring a messy mix of winter weather for the Kingston, Napanee and Prince Edward County regions.

Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says snow squalls are expected to develop Friday afternoon as you get off work, before easing off again overnight, and then picking back up Saturday morning.

"It’ll be gusty winds, blowing snow, near zero visibility at times,” says Kimbell in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are possible by Saturday afternoon.

Kimbell says the real concern lies in the snow squalls, especially for drivers.

“Usually when people are driving high speed on the 401 and you drive into one of these snow squalls, you don’t know what’s on the other side of these because the visibility can be so bad."

Kingston residents getting prepared to stay close to home

Kingston residents spent Friday preparing for the blast of wintery weather.

Ron Gilroy has lived in Kingston’s west end for 40 years. He says the snow is not anything he hasn’t seen before. Still, he has a plan to tackle the snowfall in his driveway.

"Do it a bit at a time so that I don’t get stuck doing it all at once," Gilroy says.

That is because he plans to stay close to home Friday evening, and keeping his deck clear is important for that.

"So I can barbecue," laughs Gilroy.

Kingston got a preview of the snowy weather to come Friday morning, after several centimetres fell quickly on the city during the morning commute.

A collision on the 401 westbound closed the highway around 7:30 a.m. between the Gardiners Road exit and Odessa. School buses were also cancelled across the region.

The early morning snowfall and the snow squall warning has residents like Gloria Pacheco stocking up at the grocery store.

Some fresh fruit, some bread, some milk, just the essentials,” she says. “We go out only if it’s absolutely necessary. Tonight we’re home.”