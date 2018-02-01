

CTV Ottawa





A snow squall watch is in effect for most parts of the Ottawa area. Environment Canada has issued a watch for Gatineau, Ottawa, most parts along the Seaway from Smiths Falls to Cornwall as well as Maxville and Alexandria.

Temperatures will climb above zero and we'll have snow and rain switching to heavy and blowing snow later this afternoon when the temperature drops. Winds will be blowing up to 50 km p/h. The snow squalls are expected to be brief but intense and cause reduced visibility. Snowfall amount is expected to be 2 cm.

Yesterday's total amount of snow that fell in Ottawa was 5.2 cm. January's total snow accumulation was 63.8 cm and that is the most snow amount for the month of January in the five years.