A snow squall warning is in effect for the national capital region.

Environment Canada warns of "periods of brief but intense snowfall" in the area Saturday. "Visibilities will be rapidly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow."

The storm is being blamed on an Alberta Clipper, a fast-moving low-pressure system that moves east across the country from the Rocky Mountains.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment says.

The snow flurries should end this afternoon. We can expect about 5 cm of accumulation. The high is -5 C with a wind chill of -21 in the afternoon.

There's a chance of flurries in the early evening, but the sky should clear overnight, with a low of -21 C.

Sunday could warm up rapidly to a high of -1 C with a wind chill of -8.

Monday's forecast calls for clouds, a chance of flurries, and a high of -2 C.

Thursday's forecast is snowy with a high of -3.