OTTAWA -- A mid-February snowstorm has slowed down the commute across the region, and caused school bus delays in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.

The snow started falling around 6 a.m., covering roads and sidewalks.

A “Winter Weather Travel Advisory” has been issued for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay, Smiths Falls –Perth-Eastern Lanark County and the Cornwall-Alexandria-Morrisburg area.

Environment Canada says total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected for most areas, while some areas near Algonquin Park and the Ottawa River could see up to 15 cm of snow.

“Snow will taper off by this evening as a warm front moves through and temperatures rise to near or just above the freezing mark.”

The forecast calls for 5-10 cm of snow in the Cornwall-Alexandria-Morrisburg area.

No school buses were cancelled in Ottawa, but delays have been reported across the city.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority was reporting delays of up to 15 minutes on some routes during the morning run to school.