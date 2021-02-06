PEMBROKE -- Creative snow sculptures are scattered across Pembroke this weekend.

The city put out a challenge to residents to get creative and stay busy at home, while also staying safe, with their "Stay at Home SnoSpree 2021" activities.

Sculptures ranging from dinosaurs to giant dogs can be found, and even a miniature replica of a Canadian icon.

"We really liked how the CN Tower looked; we liked the architecture," says 11-year-old Jared Majia. His family migrated from Saudi Arabia to Toronto five years ago.

The family calls Pembroke home, but remains connected to their Toronto roots.

"Most of the time we’d go to the Rogers Centre to watch baseball and we saw this huge CN Tower," says Gio Majia, Jared’s dad, who says the family constructed the replica tower using kitchen knives and garden tools.

"(Jared) had an idea to make a swan, but it’s really hard to mould ice into a swan," says Majia.

Sisters Sofia and Olivia Parcher chose to build an iconic snowman, but super size it.

"We used to do it as kids, and I think we ran out of every activity we could do inside,” explains 20-year-old Olivia. "So we decided we’ll go outside and the snow was sticky, so we said let’s build a snowman and see how big we can get it."

The snowman towers over the sisters, who says they needed a ladder to help complete it. The Parcher’s even added a bikini to their snowman, which they named Lockdown Lucy, reminiscing on the pre-pandemic days.

"Yeah we wanted to go on vacation, we’re tired of the cold," says Parcher.