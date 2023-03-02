Snow, risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa Thursday morning

It will be a snowy morning in the capital on Thursday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of light snow ending near noon. There will also be a risk of freezing drizzle.

A freezing rain warning was in effect for Ottawa early Thursday morning but has since ended.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast high is 2 C.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -11 C overnight.

A significant snowfall is set to begin in the capital Friday night.

It will be a sunny start to the day on Friday with a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 in the morning.

Clouds will roll in Friday afternoon and the snow will begin in the evening and continue into Saturday.

The forecast is calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow in Ottawa by the time the snow ends on Saturday. Saturday’s forecast high will be -1 C.