Ottawa could see its first flurries on the first day of November.

Peter Kimbell says the temperature is expected to drop Halloween night and flurries could come by morning.

After an unprecedented, snowy, icy winter- the city is getting ready.

It has purchased six new sidewalk ice breakers. This is in addition to the four piloted last year.

Special hatch blades will also be piloted. The blades expect to clear snow, but not wreck the infrastructure and sidewalks underneath.

Last year there were 78 freeze-thaw cycles and we received 312 centimeters.

Councillor Stephen Blais says it is still not clear what is left of this year’s snow budget.

The snow clearing budget for next year is approximately $78-million dollars.