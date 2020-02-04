OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are enjoying a final day of mild weather before Old Man Winter arrives back in the capital.

After a mild day with temperatures as high as 2 C on Tuesday, the temperature is set to plummet in the evening, with a forecast low of -12 C.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a seasonal high of -5 C.

But after that, the snow hits. There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday night, with snow continuing into Thursday.

Areas in the Seaway, such as Brockville and Kingston, could get up to 10 centimetres of snow on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to continue into Friday morning.