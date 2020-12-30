OTTAWA -- Ottawa can expect snow and mild temperatures Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday’s forecast includes periods of snow beginning in the morning. About two to four centimeters could fall. The high will be 2 degrees, wind chill of minus 14 C this morning.

New Year’s Eve will also be mild, a high of -2 C, but a chance of flurries in the morning.

2021 will begin with clouds, snow and a high of 0 C.

Saturday will have period of snow and a high of minus 1 C.