Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
School bus cancellations and school closures
Advertisement
A dusting of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa today.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for periods of snow in the morning, with a chance of additional flurries in the afternoon. Total accumulation is expected to be 2 cm. The high is -4 C.
The evening will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -11 C.
A 40 per cent chance of snow is in the forecast for Sunday with a high of -3 C.
A dramatic swing in temperature is expected Monday, with a high of 9 C and periods of snow or rain.
The temperature is then set to swing back the other way to -9 C with sunshine on Tuesday.
Wednesday's outlook is cloudy.