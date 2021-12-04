A dusting of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa today.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for periods of snow in the morning, with a chance of additional flurries in the afternoon. Total accumulation is expected to be 2 cm. The high is -4 C.

The evening will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -11 C.

A 40 per cent chance of snow is in the forecast for Sunday with a high of -3 C.

A dramatic swing in temperature is expected Monday, with a high of 9 C and periods of snow or rain.

The temperature is then set to swing back the other way to -9 C with sunshine on Tuesday.

Wednesday's outlook is cloudy.