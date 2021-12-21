It’s going to be a snowy week in the Ottawa region leading up to Christmas this weekend.

Flurries are in the forecast for each of the next five days, according to Environment Canada. On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of snow in the morning.

The temperature will fall to -3 C Tuesday afternoon. Overnight, periods of light snow will begin after midnight (about 2 cm will fall). Temperatures will rise to -1 C by morning.

Wednesday will see periods of snow ending in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be 1 C, but the afternoon wind chill will make it feel like -11.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -9 C.

Friday, Christmas Eve, will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.

And Christmas Day currently has a 70 per cent chance of snow and a high of -4 C, right around seasonal temperatures.