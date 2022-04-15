Snow in the forecast for Easter weekend in Ottawa
It will be a sunny and warm Good Friday in the national capital region; however, the Easter Bunny may have to hop through some snow to deliver eggs this weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 13 C.
Periods of rain changing to periods of snow overnight. Snow will end before morning. Low plus 1 C.
Saturday will start sunny, with clouds rolling in near noon. High 8 C.
Periods of snow are expected Saturday night, with a low of 0 C.
Sunday will see periods of snow and a high of 7 C.
The outlook for Monday is increasing cloudiness and a high of 9 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
1957-2022
1957-2022 | Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 65
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1957-2022 | Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for GSK's COVID therapy amid BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
The woman who would make Putin pay: Meet Ukraine's war crimes investigator
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and her office have already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the country's war against Russia and identified over 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military commanders and propagandists
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Ukraine's port of Mariupol holds out against all odds
Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans.
Pleas from small businesses for debt help pepper Freeland's post-budget tour
Small business owners have made a plea to the federal finance minister to consider more help paying off their pandemic-related debts as the sixth wave of COVID-19 causes customers to stay home and sales to fall.
Atlantic
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
Retired officer says mayor, police need to better address Halifax gun violence
Retired Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Jim Hoskins says Halifax has a gun problem and he wants the chief of police and the mayor to do something about it.
Toronto
No injuries after 4-alarm fire at mixed-use building in Toronto
The Ontario Fire Marshal will be launching an investigation after a four-alarm blaze ripped through a mixed-used building in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.
New Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 in May
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed over Easter weekend in Toronto and the GTA?
The first long weekend of spring kick offs on Friday for residents across the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
1957-2022
Stations of the Cross procession returns to Montreal on Good Friday after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Old Montreal returns this Good Friday.
CAQ votes against public inquiry into tragedy at Herron long-term care home
There will not be a public inquiry into the tragedy at the Herron long-term care home. The proposal was put to a vote Thursday at Quebec's National Assembly and after the majority CAQ voted it down. MNAs from the ruling party applauded the moment.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury industrial park hit by multiple thefts
An industrial park in Sudbury is being hit hard by thefts, with one business saying it's almost a weekly occurrence.
1957-2022
London
Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus near Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.
Special weather statement in effect for London area due to strong winds
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex on Friday.
Son of controversial Aylmer pastor found guilty
The son of controversial Aylmer Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and another man have been found guilty of obstruction in relation to a December 2020 incident at the Church of God.
Winnipeg
Here is where the most snow has fallen so far during the Manitoba blizzard
The storm isn't over yet, but some preliminary snowfall numbers are in the books for Manitoba
Manitobans' mortgages likely going up due to rising interest rates
For many Manitobans, their mortgages are likely going up because of rising interest rates.
Beginning of Passover, Easter gatherings impacted by Manitoba spring storm
The spring storm is forcing some to rethink their plans for the start of Passover and the Easter long weekend.
Kitchener
WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring to take high-ranking RCMP position
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin is retiring from the service after nearly eight years in the position, but it’s not to be the end of his career in policing.
‘A system in chaos’: Waterloo region teachers unions want mask mandate back in schools
While the University of Waterloo extends its mask mandate, local teachers unions and some parents are pushing to do the same in elementary and high schools in Waterloo region.
Calgary
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customers
Inflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
No injuries in Friday night fire in downtown Calgary
Calgary fire crews were at a blaze in an unoccupied and boarded-up building on Fourth Avenue S.W. in downtown.
Vegas Golden Knights stay in NHL playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Calgary Flames
Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-1 win over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Saskatoon
What it's like being the WHL’s winningest goaltender ever
Saskatoon Blades’ goaltender Nolan Maier clearly remembers the moment the seconds ticked off the clock and he became the all-time winningest goaltender in Western Hockey League history.
Man seriously injured after attack by 5 people wielding machetes, Saskatoon police say
A man was left seriously injured following an assault Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Saskatoon software company helps grieving families settle loved ones' estates
Rachel Drew says she discovered how "fragmented and broken" the estate administration process felt when her mother died in 2014.
Edmonton
'Give Albertans fairness': Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre campaigns in Edmonton
Draped behind a massive Alberta flag, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre campaigned in Edmonton Thursday evening at a rally.
Trudeau 'assault-style' weapon ban 'ineffective,' says Alberta chief firearm officer
Alberta is calling on Ottawa to cancel the ban on more than 1,500 models of guns and instead fund the tracking and prosecution of those who commit crimes with firearms.
Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0
Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.
Vancouver
Surrey mayor's mischief trial scheduled weeks after municipal election
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum's public mischief trial is scheduled to begin at the end of October, two weeks after the municipal election.
Shelters for abuse victims report effects of COVID-19 on operations to StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada says one in three shelters for people fleeing abuse reported they were greatly affected in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1957-2022
Regina
Mid-April storm causing issues on Sask. roads, city activates snow routes
The ‘Colorado low’ which led to blizzard conditions in southeast Saskatchewan has brought winter back to Regina.
Sask. health official says with hospitals 'bursting at the seams,' it's time to mask up
A senior health official is urging voluntary mask use and other precautions as hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina continue to fill up.
Sask. ombudsman performs three long-term care investigations in 2021 annual report
The Saskatchewan ombudsman is highlighting holes in the province’s long-term care (LTC) system in her annual report.