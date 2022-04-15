Snow in the forecast for Easter weekend in Ottawa

Parliament Hill on Good Friday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Parliament Hill on Good Friday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina