OTTAWA -- The capital region can expect a full range of winter weather over the next 24 hours.

Today will start off with a mix of sun and cloud, with skies clouding over this afternoon. We'll have a high of -1C and a wind chill of -7C.

Snow or ice pellets, with the risk of freezing rain are expected to begin this evening, as the temperature drops to -5C, feeling more like -13C.

Tonight's winter storm will continue into Monday, but Environment Canada says there is still "considerable uncertainty" over the main type of precipitation to expect. The weather service is predicting ice pellets to be predominant with snow, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle all possible throughout the day. Around 5cm of accumulation is expected by tomorrow evening, with a high of -2C during the day.

Travel conditions are expected to be very poor on Monday.

The winter weather doesn't end there, with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of 0C for New Year's Eve on Tuesday.