OTTAWA -- It will be a messy weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for snow, ice pellets, and a "prolonged period of freezing rain" this weekend.

The forecast calls for snow on Saturday, with periods of snow or rain on Sunday.

In a statement, Environment Canada says an approaching system will bring a "transition zone of precipitation with it" from roughly the Dundalk Highlands east to Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"Along this zone, several hours of freezing rain may be possible, favouring ice build up on untreated surfaces and power lines," said Environment Canada.

"Precipitation will likely include a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Snowfall accumulations are generally anticipated to be limited to five cm or less."

Environment Canada says freezing rain could last for several hours, with three to eight millimetres of ice accumulation.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near minus 1C

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle in the afternoon. High 6C

Saturday: Snow. High plus 1C

Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 1C

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3C