OTTAWA -- Most of Ottawa is waking up to a dusting of snow Tuesday morning, but it won't last long.

Environment Canada says the periods of snow are expected to end late morning, with about two centimetres falling until then. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a high of -5 C.

There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries late Tuesday night and overnight. The low with the wind chill will drop to -21 overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Wedensday with a high of -7 C.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and cold; expect high temperatures of -10 C and -15 C, respectively.

The double-digits lows are expected to continue on the weekend.