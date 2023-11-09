OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Snow, freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau

    Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after snow and ice pellets overnight.

    Ice build-up of up to 2 millimetres on some surfaces is expected with the total snowfall and ice pellet amounts up to 5 cm.

    Freezing rain will transition to rain late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

    School buses are running in Ottawa though there may be some delays due to the weather.

    In Renfrew County, only Zone 4 Madawaska-area transportation services are cancelled.

    Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

    The national weather agency says to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

    Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is expected to pose a hazard to transportation or property or when freezing rain is expected for at least two hours.

