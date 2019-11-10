The combination of snow and free transit are expected to put Ottawa’s LRT through its biggest test yet this week.

Ottawa could see the first major snowfall of the season with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected between Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the snow is likely to start in the afternoon with a daytime high of -5 C.

Monday will also mark a big test for LRT.

Mayor Jim Watson announced in October that the city would invite residents to try the new Confederation Line for free on Remembrance Day.

Watson said he hoped no-charge transit will “encourage participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.”

Special weather statement

A special weather statement has been issued for areas including Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall calling for a “significant snowfall” as a result of a low pressure system tracking south of the lower Great Lakes.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible in those areas by Tuesday morning.