OTTAWA -- Winterlude is wrapping up with a beautiful forecast, but people in Ottawa need to be mindful of what could be coming our way on Tuesday.

The Family Day forecast will make for a wonderful winter's day with mostly sunshine and a high of minus 5.

But a special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada, saying it will be followed up by 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

Most of the snow is expected to fall during the day Tuesday, but there's a chance it could begin tonight.

There is also the risk of freezing drizzle Tuesday afternoon as the high gets close to zero. More snow could arrive Wednesday in the form of flurries with a high of minus 6.

Sunshine is expected to return on Thursday with a high of minus 9.