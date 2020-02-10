Ottawa started off its workweek Monday waking up to a landscape looking similar to last Friday.

5 to 10 cm of snow was expected overnight as part of a system that could bring 8 to 12.

Snow is expected to taper off during the morning hours, with a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Monday is the fourth especially wintry day in a row for Ottawa after heavy snowfall last Friday and deep cold temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is predicting high temperatures closer to zero through Thursday, when snow could return.

Snow is also possible for the final weekend of Winterlude.