

CTV Ottawa





You might feel some relief today as the thermometer reads a big fat zero degrees at 6 a.m. this morning. Right now city crews are working on the massive clean-up after Ottawa received 18 centimetres of snow late Sunday night and throughout Monday.

Not the nicest surprise for morning commuters after last week's arctic blast and Environment Canada only predicting 10 centimetres or so.

That extra amount of snow wreaked havoc on area roads. Some drivers reporting more than two hour commutes and OC Transpo riders faced long delays as buses were running behind and some articulated buses got stuck in heavy snow.

Outside of Ottawa, school buses were cancelled for kids returning from their Christmas holidays. Home and business owners have been facing frozen pipes like the Chateau Laurier and two schools in Ottawa were cleaning up after water damage.



Now we look forward to Thursday's high of about 5C with some rain and get your shovels ready for more snow on Saturday!