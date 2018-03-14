

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Mother Nature is reminding Ottawa it’s still winter.

A low pressure system remains over Ottawa and eastern Ontario this morning, with snow creating slippery road conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Ottawa received 10 cm of snow on Tuesday. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 to 10 cm of snow today.

A Special Weather Statement continues for Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says travel may be impacted as surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots become snow covered and slippery.

The City of Ottawa issued a tweet on Tuesday, saying “crews have been deployed and are plowing/salting priority roads, sidewalks and winter cycling networks.