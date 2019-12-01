OTTAWA -- Today you can truly say it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Snow will accompany the first day of the final month of the year.

Environment Canada predicts periods of snow will start around 3:00pm this afternoon, and continue into this evening. Our high for the day will be -6C, feeling like -12C with the wind chill.

Those periods of snow will transition to flurries heading into the overnight; you can expect about 2cm tonight. The low will fall to -7C with a wind chill near -13C.

Sunny skies return to start the new work week on Monday, with a high of -3C.

A nice looking Tuesday ahead as well, with more sun and a high of -2C.