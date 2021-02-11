OTTAWA -- When was the last time you threw yourself onto the fresh snow and made a snow angel?

Kids do it with gusto.

Kids of all ages are encouraged to be angels and make a snow angel this Family Day weekend.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson put his heart into making one.

In fact Watson’s proclaimed Feb. 16 “Snow Angel Day” in Ottawa.

All of this simple, cool fun adds warmth to the life of a child.

The Snow Angel Challenge (#SnowAngelChallenge) is a fabulous Family Day Weekend fundraiser for The Snowsuit Fund.

The Snowsuit Fund distributes 16,000 snowsuits to low income children each year. Families struggling with basic needs are able to access warm winter clothing for those 15 and under.

The organization is determined to bring warmth, hope and dignity.

Julie Findlay is a snow angel working with Karen Wood and her Snowsuit Fund team.

“It’s perfect! A good excuse to get outside, fresh air, have fun and be active. It’s contagious! I challenge three friends on social media, they challenge three friends and now we see our mayor, our councillors, our neighborhood friends and family. I’ll join in and support a great cause,” says Findlay.

“If you register and raise $20, you receive a Snowsuit Fund toque. Register and raise $150, be qualified to win so many more prizes,” says Findlay.

“The challenge can be to your friends, colleagues, workplace, and schools. Spread the word and share the warmth.”

Your involvement means all children will be able to stay warm while they play in the snow.

The Snowsuit Fund team explains, “Its core mission is to ensure Ottawa’s most vulnerable children can have warm snowsuits to playoutside in winter – without their families having to sacrifice other priorities. With every $50 raised, a needy child in the community receives a new snowsuit.”

How to participate on social media: Make a Snow Angel and share images or video on social media channels. Tag three friends you want to challenge. Use hashtag #SnowAngelChallenge and include a link to www.snowsuitfund.com for the option to donate or learn more. Social media participants can win prizes for fun posts, the most shares and more.

How to fundraise: Fundraising is optional BUT encouraged and those who register and collect donations will be rewarded. Register as an individual or a team with friends and family, your school or your workplace. Register and raise $20 to receive a toque; Register and raise $150 to qualify to win more. (Full prize details at www.snowsuitfund.com)

Extra Fun for Big & Little Kids: Snow Angel Boxes have everything you need to make it through the rest of winter in style. From warm drinks to entertainment, we’ve got you covered. And the best part? $25 from each box sold goes directly to The Snowsuit Fund. Adult box $115/Kids box $95. Buy 2 boxes and keep one child warm! Order here: https://www.ottawapopupevents.com/party-in-a-box

Valentine’s Day is Sunday, Feb. 14

Family Day is Monday, Feb. 15th

Snow Angel Day, as proclaimed by Mayor Watson, is Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Awesome Times for Angel Makers Everywhere!

#SnowAngelChallenge @SnowsuitFund @the_snowsuit_fund