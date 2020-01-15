OTTAWA -- It's another sleep-in day for students who attend public schools in Ottawa.

High school teachers with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are staging another one day walk-out to protest Ford Government education cuts.

That move also forces the public school board to close all elementary schools in the system too.

There's no class for more than 72 thousand students in Ottawa.

It also means school buses with routes to public schools will be parked.

The one-day strike also means the cancellations of all school activities from night school, field trips and extra-curricular activities.

All schools in both the French-language public and Catholic schools wlll also close today

If you're a student in the English Catholic school system, it's a regular school day.