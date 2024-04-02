Snoop Dogg coming to Ottawa in June

Multi-platinum selling rapper Snoop Dogg will be bringing the Golden State to Ottawa this spring.

The rapper announced his 'Cali to Canada' tour on Tuesday and will be making an appearance at the Canadian Tire Centre on June 11.

He will be joined by fellow west-coast artists Warren G, DJ Quik and DJ Green Lantern.

Tickets will be available starting with an American Express presale starting on Thursday April 4, with additional presales running throughout the week.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com and will be available to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Snoop Dogg has recently expressed interest in the city of Ottawa after he was part of a bid by the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks to buy the Ottawa Senators last year. The group lost out on the purchase to current owner Michael Andlauer.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP Lounge access and an exclusive VIP gift item.

Sam Hunt coming to Ottawa

FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

Country superstar Sam Hunt also announced his tour will be coming to Ottawa this fall.

The five-time Grammy nominated singer will be playing at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sept. 27 as part of a 20 city tour across North America.

Hunt will be joined by singer Dalton Dover.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com and will be available to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.