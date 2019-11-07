Commuters who use LRT say they were pleasantly surprised Thursday with a smooth commute despite the city’s first snowfall of the season.

“It’s had its issues but with snow falling and the system running well it’s an improvement definitely,” said Ramon Smitz.

“Today was fine but I don’t think there was a lot of snow so we’ll see,” said Whitney Jakobsen. “If it’s anything like last winter it will be horrible.”

There were no weather-related delays on LRT but there were issues with train control and monitoring system—essentially the brain of the train—and a vehicle onboard controller. It meant two trains were delayed launching at the beginning of the day.

Another commuter raised the issues of slippery floors after she saw a man slip and fall on the tile floor at Parliament station by an escalator.

“It’s not that wet today and I feel as the winter progresses…more people are going to fall.”

OC Transpo says it has reiterated to RTG the need for it to have more people, equipment and resources ready for winter.

“They’ve shown us the equipment they’ve purchased since last winter to clear the line,” said Pat Scrimgeour, the director of transit customer systems and planning. “They’ve been out testing the heated platforms. They’ve assured us things like escalators are certified to run through the winter and that they’ll have enough staff to do everything they need to do.”