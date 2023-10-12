Ottawa

    • Smoke from HVAC unit fills West Block on Parliament Hill

    Ottawa firefighters responded to a call for smoke in the West Block on Thursday. (Ottawa Fire Service/X) Ottawa firefighters responded to a call for smoke in the West Block on Thursday. (Ottawa Fire Service/X)

    Smoke from an HVAC unit on the roof of Parliament Hill's West Block caused a few anxious moments in downtown Ottawa.

    Ottawa fire responded to a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service about smoke visible inside the Parliamentary building just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    Ottawa fire says firefighters determine the source of the smoke was an HVAC unit on the roof of West Block.

    Firefighters isolated the HVAC unit and ventilated smoke from the second and third floors of the building.

    No injuries have been reported.

