

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A Smog Warning has been issued for Gatineau.

Environment Canada blames wood heating for the rise in pollutants in the air.

In a statement, the weather agency says wood heating “generates the largest number of these particulates, more than industrial activities and transportation.”

The levels of air pollutants are expected to remain high today.

The Smog Warning is also in effect for Montreal, Papineau and the Laurentians. Environment Canada says Montreal residents must stop using wood-burning stoves or fireplaces until the warning is lifted.

There is no smog warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.