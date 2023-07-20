Smiths Falls restaurant considering closing due to inflation
A popular breakfast spot in Smiths Falls, Ont. is considering permanently closing its doors due to the rising cost of inflation.
The Hawk's Nest Cafe posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that it will have to make a decision soon whether to stay open.
"To all our customers, we will be making the very hard decision within the next couple of weeks as to if we will be able to remain Open!" the post said.
"We realize with the price of food rising and the cost of going out to dine is more expensive, it is just not feasible for us to remain OPEN! I can’t pay staff with an empty restaurant! Large chain restaurants are ruining small businesses and I just can’t compete with them anymore! I will keep everyone updated on my decision!"
Restaurant owner Darlene Baker tells CTV News Ottawa the cost of her business's necessities is soaring.
"Just even the price of oil, something we use every day, it quadrupled in price from $20 to $80. Lettuce was at one point $7 a head, so it's just little things like that even."
The restaurant has been open in the town's south end for four years and is a favourite spot for seniors and high school students.
However, school is out for the summer and high prices are keeping the regulars away.
"So some days right now we're lucky to bring in about 25 customers in a day," waitress Kelly Haining said.
"We have some that now they'll come like every two weeks instead of like every week just because of inflation."
"The people of Smiths Falls are probably tightening the purse strings a little bit and looking to cut costs," Smiths Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Richardson said.
"Eating out may be one of those first things that goes."
To combat inflation, Baker tried raising prices, but that only pushed business away more.
"They would come in and then see that the price went up on something and say, we're not coming back because it's too high. It's too expensive," Baker said.
The decision whether to close is an emotional one for Baker, and one she says she's been struggling with for months.
Either way, she expects a wave of business soon as customers ensure they at least get one final meal.
"I'm thinking with my heart and not with my head," Baker said.
"The people that come here all the time, like the seniors, they'll have nowhere to go."
