    Smiths Falls, Ont. residents asked to shelter in place during police operation

    Smiths Falls Police
    Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. are asking residents to shelter in place while a police operation is underway.

    The Smiths Falls Police Service said on social media that there is a "situation" in the area of Lavinia Street and Lombard Street.

    "We are asking residents in the area to shelter in place until told the incident has ended," police said. "We are asking the public to stay away from the area. Expect road closures in the area."

    No details about the situation have been shared.

    Police said the incident is "contained to the immediate area" and that there is "no current risk to public safety."

    OPP are also on scene supporting the Smiths Falls Police Service.

    This is a developing story. More details to come. 

