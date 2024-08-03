Smiths Falls celebrates Olympic golfers ahead of trip to Paris

Cheers erupted as Olympic golfer Brooke Henderson crested the hill outside Smiths Falls' town hall Saturday afternoon.

The two-time Olympian is getting ready to put a third notch under her belt in Paris next week, but a parade in her hometown comes first.

Henderson, along with her sister and caddie Brittany, were greeted by a swarm of Smiths Falls residents who were eager to wish them well on their trip abroad.

"I feel so loved, this is just so amazing," said Brooke. "Hopefully, I'll go and play well - thanks, everybody."

The pair first cut their teeth at the Smiths Falls Golf and Country Club. At 14 years old, Brooke won her first professional event, and by 17, she became the third-youngest winner of an LPGA Tour event in history.

In 2018, Brooke became the first Canadian to win the CP Women's Open since 1973.

A sign sitting out front of the Smiths Falls club to commemorate the sisters' humble beginnings reads: "Home of LPGA Major Champions Brooke & Brittany Henderson."

"Early on, I don't think the town expected them to be necessarily Olympians," said Mayor Shawn Pankow. ”I remember when Brittany was quite young and having a lot of success and awareness around her. Then here was this little sister of hers, who seemed to hit the ball pretty well at five, six, seven-year-old.”

He says it was not long before they became a household name in Smiths Falls, and beyond.

"Over time, that awareness just grew across the country, and now the little secret we had here is known worldwide," he said.

For residents, the choice to stand out in the summer sun for a chance to meet their local celebrities was a no-brainer.

"I think it's important - very important," said Beryl Seward. "They've got a big goal ahead of them and I hope they do well."

"We're such a small town, but being able to have such a worldwide stage that one of our people came from – it's just absolutely amazing," said Kelly Murray.

The sisters were gifted Canadian flags signed by the dozens of townsfolk who came out to see them, followed by hugs and pictures.

Soon, it was time for them to hit the road once more, though Mayor Pankow ensures they are welcome back anytime.

"We look at them as being our greatest ambassadors, period," added Pankow.

Henderson tees off in Paris on Aug. 7.