OTTAWA -- Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow says he expected new restrictions would be on the way after a jump in nearby cases of COVID-19.

"When we heard of it happening in Almonte and Carleton Place area a couple weeks ago, I think we feared the possibility we would be next," Pankow said outside Smiths Falls Town Hall on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Health Unit implemented an order that saw restrictions on businesses and sports facilities close.

Twenty-nine new cases were added on Wednesday and another 21 on Thursday, pushing the number of active cases in the county to 99 - the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Pankow admits pandemic fatigue is likely playing a factor.

"People are, I think, are letting down their guard a little bit too some extent," Pankow said. "Maybe we felt we dodged a bullet through all of this and just what's happened the last week has really proven that we are not insulated from it."

"It's not great news. We got through the first year very well and people followed public health protocols and I think we really kept it a bay," he added. "Very discouraging to see this happening but the community is committed to following protocols and making sure we do whatever we can to nip this in the bud before it gets worse."

Pankow thanked the community for supporting local businesses this past year and asked them to continue to do so.

"I know our community has been really good at supporting them, whether it's through purchasing at retail stores or ordering takeout or going to restaurants when they can, that's pretty evident. People have to continue to do that to support our small business community," Pankow said.

"Unfortunately all it takes is one person to be not well, carrying the virus, and before we know it's spreading like wildfire and that ripple effect," he added.

Around the corner at The Vault Eatery & Pub, owner Amy McNeilly has already witnessed the ripple effect from the new restrictions.

"My reservations are starting to cancel," McNeilly said. "People are feeling a little bit wary about going out.....Its hard. Today's busy but Saturday nights are cancelling out."

Diners agreed that people not abiding by the rules are ruining it for others

"There's burnout, people are sick of restrictions, but at the same time its caused by ignorance and a fair amount of selfishness I would say," said Smiths Falls resident Victoria Boire, having lunch at The Vault.

Medical officer of health Dr. Paula Stewart said Wednesday that rising case counts could also push the region into a new zone under Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework next week

"We are solidly in orange, in fact we are in the upper level of orange now," Dr. Stewart said on the Move 104.9 morning show with Bruce Wylie.

"High probability that's where we'll move. Cases in Leeds Grenville are actually starting to climb up a little so I don't think people should be complacent."

The health unit is also monitoring a possible outbreak from the Perth Curling Club, and is asking members to self-isolate if they played matches or socialized between March 5 and 12.