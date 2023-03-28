Smashing Pumpkins coming to Ottawa in September

The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Ottawa Labour Day weekend.

The American alternative rock band unveiled plans for a 26-date tour of North America, including a stop in Ottawa.

The "World Is a Vampire Tour" will visit Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, September 3.

Special guests Interpol and Rival Sons will join the Smashing Pumpkins.

The Smashing Pumpkins also announced plans to release the third and final act of ATUM on May 5.

Tickets for the Smashing Pumpkins in Ottawa will go on sale at ticketmaster.ca and canadiantirecentre.com on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.