Small sleeping cabins hopes to solve big problems in Kingston, Ont.

Barry Shea sits in front of his sleeping cabin, which has been built to help him while he waits for permanent housing in Kingston, Ont.. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Barry Shea sits in front of his sleeping cabin, which has been built to help him while he waits for permanent housing in Kingston, Ont.. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina