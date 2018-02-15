

CTV OTTAWA





You may soon be able to bring your pet onto public transit.

A report going to the City's Transit Commission next week suggests changing the rules for small animals and bikes.

The report recommends allowing small pets on buses and trains, as long as the animals fit into a carrier or crate that can sit on the rider's lap.

Ottawa Pet Expo Organizer Jo Riding says she's been lobbying the city for this change since 2013.

"The issue has been put forward for almost a decade so it is wonderful news that people will be able to share public transportation," she said.

Riding's petition received more than 1,000 signatures, and continued on the work a previous petition out in 2008.

"It's really unfair that they can't do simple visits to the groomer and makes it difficult on pet owners," she said.

Under current rules, only service animals are allowed on OC Transpo. Some taxis and ubers do take animals but it is usually on a case-by-case basis and extra charges usually apply.

"Most of them have small dogs and they have problems with taxi drivers declining them saying to them that their pets are dirty or unsafe or they pay the uber fee and even then they get declined," said Morgan Montero, a shop assistant manager at Purrdy Paws on Bank Street.

Ottawa Public Health says the change is consistent with the transit rules in other cities and says having the pets in a carrier will minimize allergy problems.

The City is also looking at allowing bikes on LRT trains, but only through designated doors, and only during off-peak hours.

When LRT opens, we could also see busking at the stations.

The City is considering allowing entertainment in designated spaces.

Transit commission will consider the changes at a meeting next Wednesday.