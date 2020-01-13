OTTAWA -- Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning near the Ontario-Quebec border.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.2 - 13 Jan 5:38 EST - SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 13, 2020

The tremblor was detected at 5:38 a.m. in the area of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Qc., on the St. Lawrence river, about 60 km east of Cornwall, On.

There are no immediate reports of damage but some residents in Quebec, as far away as Laval, said on Twitter they were shaken awake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was also felt in Cornwall and even near Kemptville.

Earthquakes Canada first recorded the quake as magnitude 4.2, but later corrected it down to 3.6.