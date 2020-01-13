Small earthquake recorded along Seaway east of Cornwall
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Monday, January 13, 2020 6:07AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 13, 2020 6:34AM EST
OTTAWA -- Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning near the Ontario-Quebec border.
The tremblor was detected at 5:38 a.m. in the area of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Qc., on the St. Lawrence river, about 60 km east of Cornwall, On.
There are no immediate reports of damage but some residents in Quebec, as far away as Laval, said on Twitter they were shaken awake.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was also felt in Cornwall and even near Kemptville.
Earthquakes Canada first recorded the quake as magnitude 4.2, but later corrected it down to 3.6.