OTTAWA -- As Ottawa sees four consecutive days with over 40 new cases of COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health says the cases are manageable "if we all agree to get on the same page."

And the health unit is telling residents that "small changes in your day-to-day life" can have a large impact on the transmission of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Sixty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, following 52 new cases on Tuesday and 61 cases on Monday. There were 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

In a message on Twitter Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health said the "recent rise in cases is concerning. Very concerning." The health unit adds most of the recent cases are coming from private gatherings, including parties and get-togethers, and close contacts of confirmed cases.

"This tells us that our cases are manageable if we can all agree to get on the same page. Our actions matter. And changes now will be reflected in our case count in two-three weeks," said Ottawa Public Health in a thread on Twitter.

coming from private gatherings (parties and get-togethers) & close contacts of confirmed cases. This tells us that our cases are manageable if we can all agree to get on the same page.



Our actions matter. And changes now will be reflected in our case count in 2-3 weeks. (2/9) — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) September 16, 2020

The health unit recommends wearing a mask and keeping two metres distance if you are gathering with people indoors who aren't in your social circle.

"Keep your gatherings exclusive to your social circle is vital. So is keeping your circle exclusive ….. hint: this is a segue," said the OPH Twitter feed.

"Limiting day-to-day close contacts (hugs, kisses, prolonged intimate exposure) is key. Each person you have close contact with is another possible person you may inadvertently infect."

Keeping your gatherings exclusive to your social circle is VITAL. So is keeping your circle exclusive...hint: this is a segue.



Limiting day-to-day close contacts (hugs, kisses, prolonged intimate exposure) is key. Each person you have close contact with is another possible (4/9) — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) September 16, 2020

As Ontario considers changes to social gathering limits in Ottawa to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health has a message for residents.

"We just need you to see that making small changes in your day-to-day life can have large impacts. Each and every one of us has the ability to change how this goes."