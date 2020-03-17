OTTAWA -- Sales have begun to decline at small businesses in Brockville due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stores already closing their doors to the public.

The Jewel Box on King Street has been operating for over 55 years. Manager Judy Hunt says she has never been through anything like this.

“Over the last few days we have certainly slowed down,” said Hunt.

“I called each one of our customers to tell them I wasn’t sure what we were going to be doing within the next day.”

Many other stores along King Street have closed their doors, with signs posted on the door saying they will be closed for a week, or even until the start of April.

“I’m thinking that we are probably going to have to shut down like the rest of the businesses in the area,” said Hunt.

A recent survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests sales have already dropped for most small businesses. Four in 10 businesses reported a sales drop of more than 25 per cent.

The survey also found 43 per cent of small businesses have reduced hours, and 20 per cent have started temporary layoffs.

One store owner told CTV News Ottawa they were closing on Tuesday, but keeping staff employed so they can work on inventory.

Another store owner said layoffs have already started, with more to come.

At Casual Living, co-owner Ann Bak says sales are down as well, but like other businesses, she agrees that limiting the spread of COVID-19 is key.

“We want everybody to do their part and keep our most vulnerable staff and healthy,” said Bak.

“We’ll just have to see how it all plays out, it would certainly be a hardship for us if we close, but we’ll take it one day at a time and hopefully everyone comes back and supports the small businesses that are here for them.”