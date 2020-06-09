OTTAWA -- Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to leave Ottawa to pursue the role of Toronto police chief, after an announcement that Mark Saunders would retire at the end of July.

Sloly was deputy chief of the Toronto Police Service and had served 27 years with the force before stepping down in 2016. He had applied to become chief in 2015, but the job went to Saunders instead.

In October 2019, Sloly was sworn in as Ottawa police chief. He's been focused on a program of reforms within the service, including establishing a new ethics unit amid investigations into racism inside the force and an alleged kickback scheme involving some police officers and tow truck drivers.

Saunders announced Monday that he would be stepping down as Toronto police chief on July 31.

Sloly was named as a perceived "front runner" to replace Saunders in a Toronto Sun column Tuesday, but in a statement to the media, Sloly said he's not going anywhere.

"I applied for and accepted the role of the Ottawa Police Service Chief. I made a commitment to this City of Ottawa, the Board and the OPS members and I will fulfill that commitment," Sloly said. "I purchased a home in Ottawa, moved my family here and plan to raise my children in the nation’s capital. My family and I love the city, its police service and its people."

Sloly said he reached out to Saunders to congratulate him on his retirement announcement.

On Twitter, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he is pleased Sloly will be staying in the nation's capital.