'Slim to nil' chance of Rideau Canal Skateway opening soon, Environment Canada suggests

The red flag is still flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway and conditions are not looking good for the world's largest skating rink.

While the National Capital Commission has said it continues work on the skateway to prepare it for skaters this winter, not a single section has opened and the forecast is not looking positive because of a lack of negative temperatures.

The NCC announced Wednesday that the canal would not be open for the second weekend of Winterlude, just as it wasn't on the first, despite the bitterly cold temperatures that forced the cancellation of many outdoor events. A lack of a continuous cold streak this winter has led to the canal passing its latest opening date of Feb. 2, back in 2002. Now, 21 years later, the canal may not open at all this season.

The NCC says it needs at least 10 straight days of temperatures below -10 C to get the ice thick enough to safely support the thousands of people who use the skateway when it's open. So far this winter, there have been two four-day streaks of average daily temperatures below -10 C, one in mid-January and one in early February. The coldest temperatures so far this year were recorded between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, which included one day where the average temperature was -9 C.

"The odds of it happening this coming week are slim to nil because we know it's going to continue to be milder than average for the next little while," said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell in an interview with CTV National News.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes above-average highs all week, including two forecast highs of 7 C on Wednesday and Thursday, which is approximately 10 degrees warmer than the typical high for mid-February in Ottawa.

Meteorologist Henry Fung said the long-term models suggest a pattern of a brief cooldown this coming weekend before temperatures head back above the freezing mark early in the workweek. Then, another short-lived few days of cooler temperatures followed by another milder trend. While the long-term models are not as reliable as the short-term forecasts, he says, it appears February will be milder than usual.

Analysis of average monthly temperature data from Environment Canada for December and January in Ottawa show a warming trend for both months in the years since the Canal first opened in 1971.

Since its opening in 1971, there has not been a single winter where the Rideau Canal Skateway has not opened, though some seasons have been shorter than others have, including the 2015-16 skating season, which had only 16 skating days between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25.

Despite the skateway remaining closed, Winterlude's other events continue to attract crowds, including more than 15,000 people on Saturday, according to Canadian Heritage. The annual winter festival runs until Feb. 20.

--With files from CTV's Kevin Gallagher.