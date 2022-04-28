Slight increase in Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalization count has slightly increased, new numbers on Thursday show.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is 38, up from 36 on Wednesday. Three people are in intensive care.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 105 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CHEO: Eight patients

No new deaths were reported in the city.

OPH data show 777 residents of Ottawa have died from COVID-19.

OPH reported 252 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slight downturn in the most recent day following a brief plateau. The seven-day mean viral signal appears to have peaked on April 11, but it remains well above levels seen during any previous wave.

Ontario health officials reported 1,661 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 20 newly-recorded deaths which occurred over the last month.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 20 to 26): 139.0 (up from 122.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 26): 20.3 per cent

Known active cases: 1,743 (+37)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 105 in hospital, 7 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

16 long-term care homes

30 retirement homes

13 hospital units

15 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.