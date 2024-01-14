Slew of collisions reported across eastern Ontario during snowstorm

Police responded to dozens of collisions this weekend as a winter storm ripped across eastern Ontario, bringing snow and heavy winds Friday night and Saturday.

Parts of the region saw upwards of 30 cm of snow from the storm, which led to snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions for drivers.

Ottawa police dealt with 92 collisions on city streets between late Friday night and Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police reported 107 collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in the eastern part of the province from 6 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

Despite the worst of the storm moving out of Ontario on Saturday, there were still treacherous conditions in parts of the province Sunday.

OPP said late Sunday morning that the Leeds and Grenville area was seeing snow squalls and whiteouts.

"Motorists - always drive according to conditions, plan ahead and use full lighting system on your vehicle," OPP said.

