OTTAWA -- A skunk is dead after being struck by a WestJet flight landing at the Ottawa International Airport.

It's the latest in a series of incidents involving wildlife at the Ottawa Airport this spring and summer.

A report filed with Transport Canada shows a WestJet flight from Toronto reported hitting a small animal upon landing on Runway 07 Wednesday night.

The report on "CADORS" said, "skunk remains were found on the runway." There was no damage to the aircraft.

This was the first incident involving a skunk at the Ottawa Airport in nearly two years.

On September 11, 2018, a Republic Airlines flight from Chicago hit a skunk during landing at the Ottawa Airport. The incident forced delays for one departing and one arriving flight.

Meantime, a seagull was killed by a plane at the Ottawa Airport earlier this month.

On July 9, a Sky Regional Airlines plane from Toronto reported a possible bird strike during rollout on Runway 07. A dead seagull was found by crew on the runway.

Two dead birds were found on the runway at the Ottawa Airport on June 24, but no planes reported bird strikes.

On March 2, an Air Canada Airbus A320 on a flight from Ottawa to Toronto reported a possible bird strike. Nothing was found on the runway.

It's not just birds and skunks causing issues for pilots at the Ottawa International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 5, the pilot of a privately registered Cessna 150G reported a deer near the threshold of a runway just prior to takeoff. The report says no animal was found.