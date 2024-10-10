Skills Ontario celebrates International Day of the Girl in Ottawa with workshops

Skills Ontario is celebrating International Day of the Girl with a special event at the Canadian Science and Technology Museum, offering young women an opportunity to explore careers in skilled trades and technologies.

The event, part of the Skills Ontario Young Women’s Initiative, features hands-on workshops, exhibitors, and a keynote address by Jasmine Gauthier, project manager at Sega Electric. Gauthier will share personal experiences, highlighting the challenges and successes of working in the skilled trades.

“Since 2021, Skills Ontario celebrates International Day of the Girl to recognize and inspire girls ages 10-13 across the province to build their skills, conquer boundaries, and explore their pathways,” said Lindsay Chester, Skills Ontario Young Women’s Initiatives Program Manager.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with local employers, including the Canadian Union of Skilled Workers, Corrections Ontario, Milwaukee Tools, and Ontario Power Generation, among others.

In addition to the Ottawa event, Skills Ontario is hosting a celebration in Sudbury and virtual workshops throughout the day, including a series of conversations with women working in skilled trades.

For more information, visit www.skillsontario.com/idg.