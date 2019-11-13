

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Mother Nature has delivered an early Christmas present to skiers.

Camp Fortune in Gatineau Park is set to open for the season on Saturday.

In a message to members, Camp Fortune said “Grab your skis and snowboards and join us as we kick-off ski season 2019-2020 this weekend.”

Allen’s Alley and Pineault runs will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Fortune started snowmaking last week as cold temperatures arrived in the region.

Camp Fortune opened for the 2018-19 season on November 23, 2018.

Meantime, preparations continue for cross-country ski season in Gatineau Park.

The NCC took advantage of the 15 cm of snow that fell earlier this week to begin grooming operations. In a message on Twitter, the NCC said “no trails are recommended just yet, a lot more snow is needed before we officially open for the season.