Skating returns to Rideau Canal Tuesday after brief closure
Parliament Hill is viewed in the distance as skaters make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 1:24PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 1:25PM EST
After a quick January thaw, followed by a flash freeze, the National Capital Commission says skaters will be back on the Rideau Canal soon.
A section of the Canal between Somerset and the Hartwell Locks will open at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
The NCC is reminding you to be patient and remain off the ice until the skateway reopens.
GOOD NEWS! We're reopening the Skateway tomorrow morning (January 16) at 8am, between Somerset & Hartwell’s. Our crew has been working hard last night and will continue overnight. Please do not venture on the ice just yet. pic.twitter.com/X2TBHSLo0J— RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) January 15, 2018